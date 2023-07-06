Prince William Public Libraries’ 2023 Summer Reading program is centered around kindness, friendship and unity with the theme, “All Together Now.”
From June 20 through Aug. 20, patrons can come into any of the 12 libraries to register for summer reading. Registration is also available online at pwcva.gov/library or through the Beanstack Tracker smartphone app.
This year’s summer reading program has something for all ages. Game cards are uniquely designed for various age groups – babies and toddlers; preschool through grade five; and grades six through 12 – with fun activities that encourage participants to learn more about library services and programs and to read books to meet goals and win prizes. This year’s program also includes a challenge for adults by encouraging them to complete activities or read books all summer.
In total, Prince William Public Libraries will offer more than 150 in-person and virtual programs, including favorites like The Butterfly Guy and Dinoman Dinosaur Show for kids; Laser Tag for teens; and Master Gardeners for adults. Special programs that promote this year’s theme include “All Together Now Art Night” on Tuesday, June 13, in Bull Run Library’s new Hive 8051 Makerspace for grades 11 and up, and “I Need a Friend” story time with author Keisha Strand at Manassas City Library on Saturday, June 24 at 11 a.m. and at Chinn Park Library on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 10:30 a.m.
Residents are also welcome to enjoy Prince William Public Libraries’ outdoor spaces, including Central Green.
“My Pet Alpaca” will be on-site on Thursday, July 6, at 10:30 a.m. for a petting zoo – the perfect summer activity for all ages. Haymarket Gainesville Library is bringing back its story trail with a twist. Families can come in costume to “Halloween in July” to read “Creepy Carrots!” by Aaron Reynolds while enjoying the beautiful outdoor space surrounding the library.
There’s so much to see and do during this year’s summer reading program. To learn more and plan your personalized program schedule, visit pwcva.gov/library.
