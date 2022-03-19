The Virginia National Ballet presented a trio of premieres in February with two performances at the Hylton Performing Arts Center. All were choreographed and directed by Rafik Hegab, the 2019 recipient of the Seefeldt Award for Arts Excellence as an individual artist.
Now, Hegab and his dancers are gearing up for their next show: Virginia National Ballet's upcoming "Snow White,” which will be offered in two performances on Saturday, March 26.
The show was delayed two years because of the COVID-19 shutdown of live events. Created by Hegab in 2017, the show was last presented to enthusiastic and delighted audiences in early 2020.
Ballerina Saaya Pikula Mason is poised to reprise her wonderful performance in the leading role. Mason last performed as Snow White in 2017.
Mason will be joined onstage with delightful forest animals, 3D special effects, engaging and lovable dwarfs and exquisite dancing – all presenting a colorful fairy-tale ending earned by caring and human compassion.
“Snow White” follows the Virginia National Ballet’s Feb. 26 performance of “3 World Premieres,” a compilation that included “Tango Nights,” “the Beatles” and “For Those We Lost.”
"Tango Nights" featured an Argentinian setting and was accompanied by the classical jazz and tango music of 20th century Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla. The dance featured three couples depicting romantic and, at times, humorous interactions that could have taken place in any contemporary locale: meeting up, encouraging a shy guy to ask a single lady to dance and an enchanting club dancer to thicken the plot.
"The Beatles" recreated visions and interpretations of seven hits that spanned the band's studio albums. For the audience, the result was 21st Century, better-than-reality scenes featuring authentic costumes, tie-dye, peace signs and suite of movement set amid a "mod" atmosphere.
The first scene's ensemble introduced the Beatles' era to the audience with "Come Together," complete with bell-bottomed sleeves and pants. Dancer Owdrim Kaew adeptly set the forlorn "Yesterday” with fluid and strong dancing nuanced by the lighting effects. Dancers Zoe Segura and Jose Alton offered a sensuous and youthful pas de deux with "Girl,” while Mason and Kaew rounded out the trio of love songs with a scintillating "Something."
The whole company gave a rousing finale combining "Get Back" and "The End" into an album length piece.
Hegab's "For Those We Lost" expressed the helplessness, grief and loss so many felt during the COVID-19 pandemic through choreography set to Max Richter's music and Samuel Barber's riveting "Adagio for Strings," arranged for a choir and retitled, "Agnus Dei."
For those whose memories are still raw for New York City's and the Pentagon's losses during the 9-11 terrorist attacks, the piece conveyed a haunting helplessness. Clad in white, ethereal garments, the dancers moved as if angels on earth.
Scenes in “For Those We Lost” – including a tortuous crucifixion, hospital gurneys halted by overwhelming crowds, shrouds of wistful heroes unable to comfort and trudging dancers' feet, unable to advance – evoked powerful emotions. The lighting transformed the dying into rising angels – an uplifting tribute, offering solace.
After the standing ovation brought him to the microphone, Hag/ab shared that the world experienced so many emotions collectively over the past two years: shock, isolation and melancholy as the virus ravaged communities and families; a helplessness felt by friends and family who couldn't offer comfort; and an awe at the heroism of emergency responders as the death toll climbed to more than 1 million in the U.S. alone.
Together, the “3 World Premieres” offered the audience a chance to experience everyday scenarios and global life-changing events. No matter their age or background, each could no doubt relate to one or more of the human interactions played out onstage. As the Beatles sang, "In the end, the love you take is equal to the love you make." This is fitting as the show’s underlying theme.
The Virginia National Ballet, now in its ninth season, was founded by Managing Director Elysabeth Muscat Hegab in 2013 after she spent 12 years as managing director of Baltimore Ballet. Artistic Director Rafik Hegab is a former principal dancer with the Cairo Opera and Ballet. Virginia National Ballet is an arts affiliate of the Hylton Performing Arts Center and a member of the Virginia Commission for the Arts Tour Directory.
Susan Bardenhagen has lived in Manassas since 1981. Born and raised in New York, she grew up listening to big band, Broadway musicals, designing costumes and playing violin since fourth grade. A teacher since kindergarten (according to her mom), she has taught all subjects in grades first through eighth, officially since 1974. She has been an active member of the PWC Arts Council for more than 25 years and currently serves as its secretary. She enjoys every genre of the arts as a performer and audience member, believing that STEAM-infused education supports everyone’s lifelong learning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.