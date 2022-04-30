Fairy tales, folk tales, myths and legends are stories passed down through generations as storytellers enhance characters and plots with personal and relatable details. Did you know there are thousands of versions of "Cinderella" stories from six continents?
On May 20 to 22, the Manassas Ballet Theatre will bring its "Cinderella" back to the Hylton Performing Arts Center for the first time since 2016. The ballet is composed by Sergei Prokofiev based on a scenario written by Nikolai Volkov from the 1940s. Choreographed by Ballet Master Vadim Slaviskiy, the performance includes more than 70 dancers, including the company’s professional crew as well as students from the Manassas Ballet Academy.
Run-through dress rehearsals began last weekend. Chelsea Endris, the fairy godmother, first appears disguised as a hunched-over beggar, asking for something to eat. Later, she brings her magic wand and elegant dancing to breathtaking heights as she prepares Cinderella for the ball.
Masaya Kaneko plays the court jester, the perfect role for his talent and dancing skills. His leaps and antics evoke humorous reactions each time he performs with the Manassas Ballet Theatre.
Reprising her leading role as Cinderella, Kaitlin Frankenfield will perform with the MBT for the last time, as she is getting married and moving out of the area. Frankenfield had significant roles in each of the three pieces in MBT's "Gaite Parisienne and More!,” which the MBT performed in March. Frankenfield has danced professionally with MBT since 2014 and performed with the group even earlier while still a student.
When she entered the studio in her new ball attire to rehearse act two, Frankenfield’s fellow dancers, in mid-steps and various stages of warming up, fell silent in awe. Blushing a bit, Frankenfield shared that their reactions confirmed for her what she hopes for each of the upcoming performances.
"I would love it if every young girl in the audience, seeing me dance in this beautiful costume, will want to take ballet and aspire to be a ballerina," she said.
This is not your average "Cinderella" production. Its new sets, staging and costumes are stunning. Testing the design of a powder-blue tutu with striking under-layers of color, the Prince, danced by Joshua Burnham, practiced lifts and maneuvers for their pas de deux. The dancers' attire must be comfortable, sturdy and fit just right, allowing for freedom of movement while enhancing the characters' roles and the staging.
Costume mistress Juli Masters, along with her team and sponsors, stitched and prepared stunning tutus and more for the show. Dancer Jaime Orrego added a third role as costumer, as he crafted the ballet dancers' new tunics for the production.
Burnham, as the Prince, performs a jubilant solo dance when he realizes he has found his love. And of course, his duet with Cinderella fulfills expectations of dreams coming true. Audiences will marvel at his dexterity and strength that appear effortless -- although rehearsals reveal the tremendous effort and physical conditioning necessary to be a ballet dancer.
During the weekend rehearsals, MBT’s Artistic Director Amy Grant Wolfe, ballet Masters Slavitskiy and Burnham and stage manager Mark Sparlin fostered a family atmosphere, offering lots of encouragement and gentle reminders for the young students who portray the fairy corps, children of the court and pages.
Featuring 25 professional dancers from 12 countries across five continents, this presentation of Cinderella incorporates many cultures indeed. The costumes, staging, dancers and live musical accompaniment from MBT’s orchestra are sure to come together in a wonderful family event on the Merchant Hall stage.
Susan Bardenhagen has lived in Manassas since 1981. She grew up listening to big band, Broadway musicals, designing costumes and playing violin since fourth grade. She has been an active member of the PWC Arts Council for more than 25 years and currently serves as its secretary.
