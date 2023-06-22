The third annual Manassas Bee Festival -- a celebration of pollinators as well as native plants and responsible gardening -- is set to take place this Saturday at the Liberia House and Grounds in Manassas.
Experts will be on hand to give native bee demonstrations. There will also be vendors; fun and educational activities, such as face-painting; and live local music, including Wayne Fairfax and Friends bluegrass band.
New this year will be a nature-themed haiku contest, local celebrity spelling bee versus the children, a guided trail walk, a drum circle, yoga on the lawn with Perpetual Wellness and a gong sound in nature experience with special guest, MedHealers, and more, according to an event news release.
Tractor hayrides and golf carts will be available for shuttles from the Manassas public works parking lot a short walk away from the event location.
Also, there will be an extended shuttle stop available at the parking garage on Prince William Street in Historic Manassas.
Visitors are encouraged to dress like a pollinator or with a nature theme for the costume parade and waggle dance. If you need a costume, Manassas Ballet Theatre will be there with plenty of tulle to help you make a costume to join the fun.
The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Liberia House is located at 8602 Portner Ave. in Manassas.
“We are excited that our Liberia House and Grounds apiary, installed during the pandemic with beehive boxes creatively painted by our residents, has produced extra local honey to taste,” said Manassas City Councilwoman Theresa Ellis, an organizer of the event.
“The samples will be available for the public while supplies last. There are vendors scheduled to attend with local fresh honey available, as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.