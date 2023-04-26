Looking for a unique place to run? Take off at the 12th annual Manassas Runway Run 10k-5k race, which will take place on Sunday, April 30, at the Manassas Regional Airport.
The event, sponsored by the Manassas Bull Run Rotary Club, is being held to raise funds for the Manassas Bull Run Rotary Foundation, the Manassas City Police Association, the Prince William County Civil Air Patrol, and Compassion Airlift.
The Manassas Runway Run provides participants with the opportunity to run on an airport runway. Its sponsors include Miller Toyota, Chantilly Air, Liedos, and APP Jet Services.
Participants can choose from two race distances: the 10k or the 5k, and the kids can participate in the one-mile fun run. The course is flat and fast, providing an opportunity for runners to achieve their personal best times.
"This event is a great opportunity for the community to come together, have fun, and raise funds for some worthy causes,” said Bull Run Rotary Vice President Brian Snook. “We are grateful for the support of our sponsors and look forward to another successful event."
"The support we receive from this event is critical to our ability to continue providing valuable services to the community. We encourage everyone to come out and participate," said a representative from the Manassas City Police Association.
Registration for the event is open, and participants can sign up at www.manassasrunwayrun.com or at www.bishopsevents.com.
The entry fee for the 10k is $50, the 5k is $35, and the one-miler is $25. Participants will receive a commemorative t-shirt, finisher's medal, and refreshments after the race.
For more information about the event, visit www.manassasrunwayrun.com.
