In the April 21st edition of Prince William Board of County Supervisor Chair Ann Wheeler’s “The Wheeler Report,” Wheeler seemed to be taking credit for the fact that the proposed 2024 budget keeps the residential real estate tax bills essentially level. She also highlighted that “increased data center peripherals tax rate allowed for an increase in the proposed compensation for our fire and rescue, sheriff's deputies and adult detention center personnel, as well as public safety communicators.”
It is ironic that Wheeler boasts of fiscally responsible acts accomplished over her objections. A March 1 article in the Prince William Times reported: “Supervisor Jeanine Lawson proposed raising the data center tax rate to $2.15 to generate enough revenue to cover the expenses in Shorter’s plan while also keeping real estate tax bills flat for property owners.” The article also stated: “Only Supervisors Victor Angry, Margaret Franklin, and Board Chair Ann Wheeler, voted against advertising the $2.15 data center tax rate.
A March 1 article in Inside NOVA reported Wheeler’s objections to raising the data center tax rate. “It’s the integrity of our economic development people who have to go out and talk to other businesses,” Wheeler said at the time.
In other words, Wheeler was more interested in keeping faith with wealthy big tech corporations than with Prince William County taxpayers. Fortunately for us, she was overruled.
Such misplaced loyalty is readily evident in the list of her campaign donors, which reads like a who’s who of influence peddlers. Expect more dubious claims throughout the election cycle that is just gearing up.
Marilyn Karp
Haymarket
