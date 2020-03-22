March 22, 2020
Dear Pennington Traditional School and Bennett Elementary School Families and Staff,
As you may have seen from media reports, a parent with students in our schools is receiving treatment for the COVID-19 virus. We have learned from the family impacted, that the parent self-quarantined on March 8, and did not have further contact with his children enrolled at Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) after that time. While the students of the family were last in our schools on March 11, when they self-quarantined, PWCS subsequently learned that a fourth grader in Ms. Huret’s class at Pennington confirmed positive for the virus after developing a low-grade fever of 101 with no other symptoms.
This information was not provided to us by the Prince William Health District or the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), but was first brought to our attention through media reports and by the family impacted. After being contacted by PWCS, the Prince William Health District advised the Division that the risk to others is low and for that reason, they did not plan to make contact with families whose children were in close proximity to the affected family members. Nevertheless, PWCS wants to provide the school community with all information known to the Division which might enable parents to best protect their children during this unpredictable time.
PWCS is aware that the student who tested positive has a sibling who is enrolled in Ms. Colley’s kindergarten class at Bennett Elementary, and another sibling who is enrolled in Ms. Carrasco’s second grade class at Pennington. The impacted family continues to self-monitor daily these children by taking their temperatures daily and none have shown any symptoms at this point. For privacy reasons, we are not releasing the specific names of the involved students.
As we have shared previously, we recommend that you watch for your symptoms of COVID-19 in your children and contact your health provider if you have concerns. More information about symptoms and what to do if you think you or your family are sick can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website. We encourage you to contact the Prince William Health Department if you have specific questions.
Our thoughts remain with the those impacted by this virus, and to all our families, as we all cope with this difficult situation.
Thank you for your continued support.
Sincerely,
Amanda McCulla
Principal Pennington Traditional School
Shelley Pohzehl
Principal Bennett Elementary School
