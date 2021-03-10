March 9, 2021
Dear Gar-Field High School Parents/Guardians:
I am saddened to share the news that Mr. Richard Zuckernick, a math teacher, has passed away due to complications from COVID-19, which he had been battling for the past few months. Words cannot express the grief the Gar-Field community will feel from this loss. I am in contact with his family to provide support. Members of our Critical Incident Team will be available to assist students and staff in coping with their sadness. Although Mr. Zuckernick had been working virtually all school year, he formed strong bonds with his students due to his dedication and caring personality. Counselors will be visiting with each of Mr. Zuckernick’s classes this week to offer support.
I apologize for sharing this sad news at this hour. However, I want to ensure that students learn of Mr. Zuckernick’s passing while they can receive support at home, especially for our virtual-only students. Please pay attention to your student’s emotional needs during the next few weeks, especially if he/she knew Mr. Zuckernick. The following suggestions may be helpful to your student:
- Encourage your child to talk with you about the feelings he/she may be experiencing concerning life and death. Sharing similar experiences that you have had may be very useful. Let your student know you are available to talk about this loss and to answer questions.
- Be aware that your child may not feel like himself/herself for a while. Talk about ways to feel better.
- Watch for ongoing signs of difficulty, which could indicate that your child may need additional help. Some of the signs to watch for include: prolonged sadness, withdrawal from social contacts, a change in eating or sleeping habits, or other behaviors unusual for your student.
- Initiate a discussion of life and death with your child. Research has shown that this helps the healing process.
If you need assistance, please feel free to contact the school’s Counseling Office at 703-730-7000. Our counselors can provide additional information on school and community resources. Furthermore, if any student needs emotional support during this stressful time, he/she can email studentsupportservices@pwcs.edu to receive virtual support. Prince William County Public Schools (PWCS) will have counselors and other school-based mental health staff respond to any student who needs assistance.
This is a difficult time for our school community, but Gar-Field students and staff will support each other as we deal with this loss. Thank you for your continued support and understanding.
Sincerely,
Matthew Mathison
Principal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.