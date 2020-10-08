The 2021 budget for Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office budget is $3.1 billion for a total of 60,000 detention beds, which includes 5,000 beds for family units. This is a disgraceful amount of our tax dollars used by President Trump and his minions to imitate Putin’s secret police.
ICE agents knocked on the door of 30-year Prince William County residents recently, and they were invited in via a lie by the agents. Trump’s main targets for his ire normally are poor people with little power to stay off the ICE deportation planes.
Our tax dollars might be used to provide livelihood for the millions of people who have lost their jobs because of Trump’s horrific mistake in ignoring the COVID-19 virus that struck our borders in February. Trump called the pandemic a “hoax,” joking his way through another executive decision.
It is time to bring our nation and our values back home, first by abolishing ICE. Trump has helped to disgrace our nation with the arrests of families at our borders, separating the children from these families and providing cement floors for the children to sleep at night. Please consider voting for Biden/Harris by Nov. 3.
Kevin M. Raymond
Woodbridge
