Dear Benton Families,
We have been informed by a teaching assistant in Ms. Floyd’s class that her husband recently traveled to Spain and Portugal and has developed COVID-19 symptoms during the last several days. The teaching assistant has developed the same symptoms. The period of time when the teaching assistant may have been exposed to the virus and at school would have been March 9-13.
This information was not provided to us by the Prince William Health District or the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), but was first brought to our attention by the staff member. According to the impacted staff member, the doctors won’t refer for testing because they are in short supply and the CDC has advised that patients should only be tested if the results would affect the course of treatment. Their doctor also advised them to inform everyone they may have been in contact with out of an abundance of caution.
We recommend that you watch for your symptoms of COVID-19 in your children and contact your health provider if you have concerns. More information about symptoms and what to do if you think you or your family are sick can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website. We encourage you to contact the Prince William Health Department if you have specific questions.
Thank you for your support,
Joe Graczyk | Principal | Benton MS
