LETTER: Three reasons to be happy about Ramadan

“O ye who believe! Fasting is prescribed for you, as it was prescribed for those before you, so that you may become righteous” (2:184).
When the holy month of Ramadan starts, I really get happy due to three reasons. My first reason is that I try to attempt mini fast just for a few hours.
My second reason why I really get happy is that my father spends more time at home during Ramadan. This is special for me because on normal days my father has to stay away for work for five or six days and stays home for two days only.
My third reason why I get especially happy for Ramadan is that my brother and I compete to see who will finish the complete recitation of the Quran during the month.
I feel Ramadan is very special because it is good for our physical health and it makes God happy. At the end of the month of Ramadan we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr. Muslims should fast in Ramadan because this holiday only happens once during the year.
Zoha Takveer
Woodbridge
