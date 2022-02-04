Letter: More answers are needed on the data center plan

I live in the rural crescent, and the data centers proposed for Pageland Lane will be 900 feet from my front door.
There have been two public meetings where I have heard people who live on Pageland Lane say how great this will be for everyone. The county board has done no environmental studies. I would like to see answers to the following questions:
Air quality: How many billions of pounds of CO2 will these data centers put into the air I breathe and how will it impact my health and the health of those with asthma and allergies whether they are adults or children?
Environment: What is the impact of the CO2 on the ecosystem? How will it affect the plants, mammals, birds, amphibians and many other species?
Water quality: How many storage tanks of diesel fuel will be involved, and will they be above or below ground and if there is a leak how will my ground water be protected as well as the battlefield’s 200 acres wetlands, Young’s Branch, streams and all resource protection areas in the battlefield and along Pageland Lane?
Noise: Since the data centers’ boundaries are literally in people’s backyards, are we going to be listening to data center noise (including hum) all day long? Pageland Lane residents say “no,” but I would like to see a noise study to make sure.
Are people here going to be left with an environmental mess? Pageland Lane residents and The Prince William County Board of Supervisors will be long gone and not look back.
Jackie Ryan
Gainesville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.