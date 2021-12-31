LETTER: Happy New Year!

After long, bright days of summer, the weather changes, leaves fall, days become shorter and long, cold nights affect my mood, which makes me a little sad. But I love the holiday season with beautiful lights, music in malls and hot, yummy foods that make our winter warm and cozy.
We are blessed to have nice neighbors, colleagues and friends who send us wonderful gifts, and we also reciprocate by giving them presents. It increases our love and makes us happy.
Holy Prophet Muhammad (peace and blessings be upon him) said, “Exchange gifts as that will lead to increasing your love for one another.”
I wish you all a peaceful, healthy and happy New Year full of love and blessings!
Eram Khan
Woodbridge
