Woodbridge High School
3001 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge, VA 22192
P: 703-497-8000 W: woodbridgehs.pwcs.edu
Heather Abney, Principal
April 16, 2021
Dear Woodbridge Senior High School Families:
As communicated last week, PWCS has been notified that the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) is investigating the possible connection of multiple COVID-19 cases at our school. VDH has determined that Woodbridge High has an outbreak, and that information was posted to the “Outbreaks in School Settings” today. VDH uses the national outbreak definition, which is defined as at least two confirmed cases of COVID-19 where persons are epidemiologically linked by a common exposure to an ill person, setting, event, and time period.
This “outbreak” is related to positive COVID-19 cases involving athletics from the past few weeks and previously communicated to our community. Keep in mind that all individuals involved are currently in isolation or quarantine.
The health, well-being, and safety of the staff and students at Woodbridge High School is of the utmost importance. We have been working very hard to ensure we adhere to the mitigation guidelines outlined by the VDH and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). To date, we have had six COVID-19 Safety Monitoring Audits by the Office of Risk Management. Woodbridge High School received 100 percent satisfaction ratings on all of these audits. We will continue to be diligent in adhering to all recommended mitigation strategies outlined by the VDH and CDC.
More information about symptoms and what to do if you think you or your family are sick can be found on the CDC website. We encourage you to contact the Prince William Health District if you have specific questions.
Thank you for your continued patience and support as we work together to keep everyone safe and healthy.
Sincerely,
Heather Abney
Letter from Woodbridge Senior High School Principal Heather Abney about COVID-19 outbreak
