Rippon Middle School
15101 Blackburn Road, Woodbridge, VA 22191
P: 703.491.2171     ripponms.pwcs.edu

Scott R. Bergquist, Principal 

Kristan Donahue Barnisky, Assistant Principal
Kim McGee, Ed.D., Assistant Principal

Rebecca Tassa, Assistant Principal

December 4, 2019

Dear Parents and Guardians, 

Later today the Prince William County Police will announce the arrest of math teacher Mr. Tenkoran Agyeman for allegedly assaulting a student during class. Mr. Agyeman has been placed on leave. Please note that this is a personnel matter that will follow due process, and by law, I cannot provide further details. The safety of our students is our top priority and it is my expectation that all staff act with the utmost professionalism at all times with students. While I am deeply disappointed by this allegation, I am certain it is not reflective of our outstanding school. As always, I encourage you to speak with your students and should they ever feel unsafe at school, or witness any concerning event they should report it to you or a trusted adult, and please contact the office at any time if you have questions or concerns.

Thank you for your ongoing support of Rippon Middle School.

Scott R. Bergquist
Principal  

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.