Rippon Middle School
Scott R. Bergquist, Principal
Kristan Donahue Barnisky, Assistant Principal
Rebecca Tassa, Assistant Principal
December 4, 2019
Dear Parents and Guardians,
Later today the Prince William County Police will announce the arrest of math teacher Mr. Tenkoran Agyeman for allegedly assaulting a student during class. Mr. Agyeman has been placed on leave. Please note that this is a personnel matter that will follow due process, and by law, I cannot provide further details. The safety of our students is our top priority and it is my expectation that all staff act with the utmost professionalism at all times with students. While I am deeply disappointed by this allegation, I am certain it is not reflective of our outstanding school. As always, I encourage you to speak with your students and should they ever feel unsafe at school, or witness any concerning event they should report it to you or a trusted adult, and please contact the office at any time if you have questions or concerns.
Thank you for your ongoing support of Rippon Middle School.
Scott R. Bergquist
