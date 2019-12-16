Mary Williams Elementary School
Shannon Adams, Assistant Principal
December 16, 2019
Dear Parents and Guardians,
Later today the Prince William County Police will announce the arrest of teacher Bobbi Oakes for allegedly assaulting a student during class. Ms. Oakes has been placed on leave. Please note that this is a personnel matter that will follow due process, and by law, I cannot provide further details.
The safety of our students is our top priority, and it is my expectation that our staff act with the utmost professionalism at all times with students. While I am deeply disappointed by this allegation, I am certain it is not reflective of our outstanding school.
As always, I encourage you to talk with your students and should they ever feel unsafe at school or witness any concerning event, they should report it to you or a trusted adult. Please contact the office at any time if you have questions or concerns.
Thank you for your ongoing support of Mary Williams Elementary School.
Sincerely,
Danna Johnson
