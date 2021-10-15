Letter from Bennett Elementary principal about return to in-person instruction

Dear Bennett Elementary School Parents/Guardians:
Thank you for your flexibility and collaboration as we pivoted to remote instruction this week. Prince William County Public Schools has been closely monitoring our situation in close collaboration with the Prince William Health District. We are pleased to report that due to the decline in case activity over the week, in-person learning can resume as planned on Monday. If your child was a close contact and was asked to quarantine, they should not return until the end of the specified period.
It is important to note that the Health District has informed us to expect that additional cases may arise. However, working together, we can take steps to mitigate this, which includes:
- Keeping your child home if they are sick, use the daily home screening tool.
- Seek testing if they are sick with any potential COVID symptoms: cough, fever, sore throat, loss of taste and smell, muscle aches, diarrhea or vomiting, new headaches, chills, fatigue.
- If you find out your child was exposed to someone with COVID, please notify the school and keep your child home until next steps can be determined.
- If your child is under quarantine and develops symptoms, even if after the shortened quarantine period, keep them home and notify the school.
- Keep your child home if they have a pending COVID test.
- If your child attends learning pods or daycare, please keep track of others that were there to assist with tracing.
If your child needs to stay home from school for any of the above reasons, please also keep them home from learning pods or daycares to protect their classmates.
Please remember, there are indications that the cause of the spread of the COVID-19 virus may be linked to both transmission in the community and the school. We encourage all families to continue proper mitigation strategies in the community to help stop the spread. This includes wearing masks, handwashing, and vaccination for those who are eligible.
I also want to thank the entire Bennett staff for their work this week in ensuring we continued to deliver instruction for students during this challenging time. We are excited for the return of students Monday and look forward to seeing everyone.
Sincerely,
Shelley Pohzehl
Principal
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.