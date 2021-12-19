LETTER: A holiday wish in verse

Merry Christmas to each & every one of you I hope it's a supreme delight
May Santa bring you everything you want this year
Remember he'll be here Christmas
Eve night
It is the day we have all been
waiting for
Christmas brings such happiness
& love
May you spread the joy of Christ-
mas everywhere
May angels come to bless you
from above
Have a beautiful time with family,
friends & associates
Have a special day full of Christmas
cheer
Remember that love is the most
important of all
Now let me also wish a Happy
New Year
Gerry Ogle
Manassas
