Karen Boyd
Running for: Occoquan District seat on the Prince William County School Board
Endorsed by: the PWC Republican Committee
Professional experience: 22 years in education, including high school English teacher and department chair; assessment coach and assistant principal at the middle and high school levels
Education: Bachelor of science degree in education from Clarion University in Pennsylvania and an Master of Education from University of Virginia in Educational Leadership.
What are your top three issues or reasons for running for the school board?
1. Bringing ethical leadership back to the school board;
2. Creating open, transparent and timely communication with the Occoquan District residents and the county as a whole;
3. Ensuring that decisions made by the school board are based on data, to include fiscal resources and school improvements. All decisions made by the school board should be in the best interest of the students and traceable back to the students’ and the division’s goals.
Q: How do you think being a Republican affects the decisions you will make as a school board member?
I believe that my roles as a mom, a long-standing resident of the Occoquan District and an educational leader will have the largest impact on my decisions as a school board member.
I work daily with all stakeholders from all backgrounds in a transparent manner. My decisions will always be based on data, both quantitative and qualitative, focused on improving outcomes for students, and arrived at after listening to and considering differing opinions to ensure that all voices are heard.
Q: Can you think of any policy positions you hold as a school board candidate that reflect your Republican values?
I do not view policy positions as being party affiliated. While this may seem altruistic, my decision to run for school board is rooted in my belief that all policy decisions should be transparent, rooted in data rather than emotions, demonstrate integrity and be responsive to the residents of the Occoquan District. School Board policies should be about the kids, not politics. These are my core values, and the values that I will draw upon when casting a vote on behalf of the citizens of Occoquan.
