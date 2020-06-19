Today, Friday, June 19, is a local holiday in Prince William County, the City of Manassas and the Town of Dumfries have in observance of Juneteenth.
"This is to ensure the history of all community members is included as Prince William County history," according to a county news release.
Gov. Ralph Northam declared today an official paid state holiday and asked that localities and businesses follow suit in providing a paid holiday.
Most Prince William offices and departments including libraries are closed. Libraries have been closed to patrons for weeks due to COVID-19, although services are being provided virtually.
Offices in the Town of Dumfries and the City of Manassas are also closed.
Many aspects of local government remain open, however. The courts are still open, as is the county's Office of Elections, which is conducting for curbside voting.
The county landfill and Balls Ford Road Compost Facility are open.
The following offices and facilities will remain open:
- Police
- Fire and rescue
- Emergency management and 911
- Juvenile detention center
- Adult detention center
- Outdoor parks
