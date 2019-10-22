Joseph George
Candidate for: Neabsco District seat on the Prince William County School Board
Endorsed by: Independent
Education: Business management (University of Phoenix), criminal and homicide investigations (Central Texas College) and business management (Rutgers University)
What are your top three issues or reasons for running for the school board? EVERYTHING that I will do as the Neabsco representative will be for the students. How do we provide our students the "world-class education" that PWCS claims to offer?
- Improving our educators’ financial and professional recognition, as well as protecting their flexibility as to how they instruct our students.
- Encouraging and strengthening our career technical education programs, in order to improve the on-time graduation rate of Gar-Field HS (most recently 85.5%, the WORST in PWCS and 6% points lower than Virginia's average).
- Connecting communities with their neighborhood schools so they can support and be proud of what their schools are accomplishing
The Neabsco Magisterial District has only three of nine elementary schools receiving the “School of Excellence” recognition, while none of our middle schools nor our high school have achieved it. I believe that the emphasis on my issues will work towards improving the opportunities in for our Neabsco District students so they may thrive and flourish.
I want to be the voice on the Prince William School Board as the Neabsco District representative. A voice that echoes your concerns. A voice that matters. A voice that cares.
Professional/relevant experience: More than 25 years of experience as an intelligence analyst for the Department of Defense, served as a mentor and coach to hundreds of men and women that have proudly served this country.
Since moving to Prince William County, I have been an active member of the community. My participation includes:
- Currently serving on the Continuous Improvement Planning Council for Gar-Field High School
- Board member and coach for the Prince William Girls Fast Pitch Softball League
- Past President of PTA/PTO at Minnieville Elementary and Woodbridge Middle Schools
- Past chair of principal’s advisory councils at Minnieville Elementary and Woodbridge Middle Schools
- Served on three boundary committees to be the voice for the communities that were affected by shifts in school boundaries
- Past chair of the Armed Forces and Veterans Affairs Committee of the Prince William NAACP
- Past coach for Woodbridge Little League and Prince William Lassie League
- Past correspondence secretary and communications chairman for a local political party
- Served on two of Supervisor John Jenkins' budget committees
- Lifetime member of the Dale City Civic Association
- Lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1503 (largest post in the world)
