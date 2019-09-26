Apology to Prince William County
WOODBRIDGE, VA – John Gray issued the following statement regarding recent news about his past deleted tweets:
"In the past few years I have indulged in using Twitter to express opinions often in a callous, inappropriate, and sarcastic manner. I deeply regret my reckless use of social media and apologize for the hurt that I have caused members of the community that I love.
"I will not make excuses for these Tweets, but rather issue now a sincere apology. I have fought for this country in the Marines, because I love America, it's people, our liberty, and our diversity.
"I decided to run primarily because I believe that my record of service to the community and my experience as a CPA uniquely qualify me to give back to this County by championing public safety, lower taxes, and
government accountability.
"My God requires me to be gracious and forgive. I humbly ask my fellow Prince William residents to now forgive me.
"I pledge to do everything in my power to earn your trust and to make you proud of Prince William County if I am elected. I believe that the liberty and diversity in Prince William is a unique strength that I am dedicated to
enhancing and utilizing as a community leader."
