Jacqueline Gaston
Candidate for: Coles District seat on the Prince William County School Board. Independent
Education: Bachelor of Science degree from University of Connecticut in Human Development & Family Relations; special education teaching endorsement from Central Connecticut State University; master’s degree of education in curriculum and instruction from George Mason University.
Professional or relevant experience: I have held a Virginia State Teaching License for 26 years in special education. For the last 20 years, I have worked in Fairfax County Public Schools as a special education high school teacher. In 2004, I became a transition specialist at Mountainview Alternative High School. I serve as a resource to students, families and school staff to ensure students with special needs are ready to go onto college and careers.
What are your top three issues or reasons for running for school board?
My vision is continuing to provide a world-class education for all students. PWCS will provide a top-notch, competitive academic foundation and well as college and career readiness skills for all students that will meet the needs of today’s world.
My goals involve:
- Improving per-pupil spending. PWCS is significantly lower as far as per pupil spending compared to surrounding schools divisions. Inside NOVA states: “The 2020 budget averages about $12,427 per student. That’s nearly $800 more per student than in the current fiscal year, but that will do little to close the gap with per-pupil spending in other Northern Virginia school divisions. Lateef noted that Arlington County spends $19,348 per student; Alexandria, $17,606; Fairfax County, $15,293; and Loudoun County, $14,260.” Clearly this is just unacceptable and makes it hard to remain competitive with surrounding districts. We have to continue to increase this until we are in the same ballpark. Our students deserve a world-class education, which comes at a price.
- Enhancing educational resources to close the achievement gaps, including improving teacher retention. PWCS have some of the lowest teacher salaries in the area as well. How can we attract the quality staffing we need if we are not offering competitive salaries? There is a significant increase in the budget this year, but we have a long way to go before we are on par with other school systems. We must continue with this pattern of improving PWCS staff salaries for all employees to attract the best talent and keep our experienced talent in the county. Enhancing our technology within the schools is also critical to meet the demands of today’s world. Our students need these technological advancements at their fingertips.
- Promoting equity for the entire school system so all students can achieve and have the same opportunities. Equity is clearly an issue of concern in PWCS. The growth out west has drawn the attention of the board of supervisors and school board while the needs of the older schools and communities have been put on the back burner. Resources and upgrades are desperately needed to better balance out our educational community. PWCS needs to find a balance between maintaining the facilities we have while we grow as a county. We need to look at the needs of all our schools and make sure we are prioritizing the resources they need to provide a world-class education for everyone. Surrounding school districts have focused on rehabilitating their neighborhood schools, even adding second stories instead of focusing on acquiring more land for new facilities. This approach can be more cost-effective as well as equitable in the long-term.
Volunteer/Community service:
Elementary school years: Yorkshire Elementary School
- I served on the Parent Teacher Organization for seven years, three of those years as their PTO president, school advisory council, school counselling committee.
- I served on the PWCS principal’s interview panel for the Yorkshire Elementary School’s principal selection.
- I worked closely with Supervisor Marty Nohe, Coles District representative, to create the Yorkshire Civic Association with the goal of bringing together residents, community businesses, schools and local government officials interested in neighborhood improvement.
- I collected gently used children’s books and donated them to Yorkshire elementary teachers to help them expand their classroom libraries to promote literacy skills.
- I taught religious education for All Saints Catholic Church.
- I created the Yorkshire Elementary School Cub Scout program.
- I coached soccer for six seasons through NVSC.
Middle school years: Parkside Middle
- I served as the school advisory committee (SAC) secretary for four years and as its president for the 2018-19 academic year for a total of five years.
- I worked with PKMS staff to help PKMS to become a Purple Star School of distinction for our military families.
- I participated in the comprehensive review of PWCS special education pre-K through Grade 12 programs in 2018.
- I attended the Superintendent’s Advisory Council on Instruction Best Practices Conference for three years.
- I volunteered at the 1st Annual Unified Games hosted by PKMS in Spring 2019.
High school years:
- I serve on the Principal’s Advisory Council at Osbourn Park High School.
- I serve on OPHS Athletic Boosters and am actively involved with the OPHS BioTechnology program, OPHS Music Boosters, OPHS PTSO and the NJROTC Program.
- In the fall 2018, I attended the Superintendent’s Business Breakfast hosted by Dr. Steven Walts as a volunteer parent with VEX Robotics.
- In the winter 2019, I attended the CTE Career Connections Event at the Edward Kelly Center promoting Apprenticeships.
- I was also invited to the PWCS 2019 Outstanding Educators Reception at Colgan HS.
- I attended almost all of the PWCS School Board meetings from 2018-present.
- I was awarded the Optimist Club of Central Fairfax Educator of the Year Award in 2017.
- In 2019, I won a FCPS Outstanding Leader Award
