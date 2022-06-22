A family of two adults and three children were displaced early Wednesday morning when a fire destroyed a home in the Signal Hill area of Manassas.
Firefighters were dispatched to the 9000 block of Mineola Court in Manassas at 1:01 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, and found fire showing in the rear of the home and spreading up into the attic. No injuries were reported, but the home sustained “extensive damage” and was declared unsafe to occupy by a county building official, according to Prince William County Assistant Fire Chief Matt Smolsky.
The Prince William County fire marshal’s office determined the cause of the fire was the “improper disposal of wood chips,” Smolsky said in a news release.
The Red Cross assisted the two adults and three children who were displaced.
The fire is the second this month that was caused by items that caught fire outside of a home in Prince William County, prompting fire department officials to issue another warning to residents about the safe disposal of smoking materials, fireplace ashes and ashes from outdoor cooking appliances.
Ashes can remain hot enough to burn for up to 48 to 72 hours. All ashes should be properly disposed of in a metal container and kept outside your home, Smolsky said in a news release.
An alternative would be to spread the ashes out on the ground away from any structure, the release said.
