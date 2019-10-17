“Since Supervisors listen only to developers, why did we even bother to come here tonight and speak-out against this project?” We often hear some variation of this from citizens leaving public hearings after the Prince William Board of Supervisors has approved yet another new home development that will worsen school overcrowding and traffic congestion.
To test the validity of that lament, we reviewed county records to determine how each supervisor voted on each new home development request during the board’s current term. Our findings won’t surprise the many citizens who have participated in one of those hearings. Other voters may be shocked.
The current board has approved all but one of the 15 new home development requests for which it held a public hearing. And the one denied request – for a development called Pennington Lane – is now back for another round of public hearings, beginning with the planning commission on Oct. 16.
This means the board still has time to achieve a perfect record of new home development approvals before its term expires. That’s good news for the development community, related special interest groups and the political campaign coffers of board members running for reelection this year, or who hope to run again in 2023. But it’s more bad news for county citizens who must pay the price for the board’s decisions.
Individually, excluding the Pennington Lane case, board Chairman Corey Stewart, R-At Large, and Supervisor Marty Nohe, R-Coles, both voted to approve all 14 of the new home development requests (except one for which Stewart was absent).
Supervisor Maureen Caddigan, R-Potomac, voted to approve all but one. Supervisor Ruth Anderson, R-Occoquan, voted to approve all but two of them. Supervisors Jeanine Lawson, R-Brentsville, and Frank Principi, D-Woodbridge, each voted to approve all but three.
And Supervisor Pete Candland, R-Gainesville, voted to approve half of the development requests. We excluded Supervisor John Jenkins, who passed away in February, and Supervisor Victor Angry, D-Neabsco, who was elected to replace him in April.
A famous quote – “The true test of a man’s character is what he does when no one is watching,” -- from legendary basketball coach John Wooden, may have some applicability to what can happen when elected officials think voters are not watching.
During 2016 and 2017, for instance, the supervisors unanimously approved (except for one “no” vote by one supervisor in one case) every new home development request for which it held a public hearing. That voting pattern changed, however, as supervisors became aware that activists were closely watching and voters were becoming increasingly knowledgeable about the impact of new home development on school overcrowding and traffic congestion.
As a result, every new home development request since the beginning of 2018 has received at least one “no” vote, with three Supervisors voting “no” on three separate development requests. And Candland, despite his earlier voting record, has voted to approve only one new home development request since 2017.
Another indication of supervisors’ growing awareness that activists and voters are watching is the number of scheduled public hearings for new home development requests that have recently been “deferred to a date uncertain.” It will be interesting to see how those delayed public hearings – almost certain to be rescheduled and held after the Nov. 5 election – will be decided, particularly by “lame duck” supervisors who may only have their legacies or future political prospects to consider.
The writer is the founder of Citizens Alliance of Prince William and can be reached at citizensalliancepw@gmail.com.
