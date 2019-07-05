Chairman's Trophy:
- 1st place: Hylton High School. (Hylton also won the 1st place trophy for Marching Band.)
- 2nd place: Gar-Field High School
Color/Honor Guard Trophy:
- 1st place: Knights of Columbus Council 3174
- 2nd place: VFW Post 503
Business Float Trophy:
- 1st place: Weichert Realtors
- 2nd place: Pitkin's Ace Hardware
Church Float Trophy:
- 1st place: Heritage Baptist Church
- 2nd place: Calvary Chapel of Manassas
Club/Organization Float Trophy:
- 1st place: Dale City Moose Lodge
- 2nd place: Equality Prince William
Motorcycle Trophy:
- 1st place: Buffalo Soldiers of Northern Virginia
- 2nd place: Manassas Honda Riders
Performing Trophy:
- 1st place: Salay Virginia USA
- 2nd place: Divine Dance Company
Truck Trophy:
- 1st place: Prince William Girls Fastpitch Softball
- 2nd place: Prince William Professional Firefighters
Civilian Vehicle Trophy:
- 1st place: Vanessa Maids
- 2nd place: Yi Champions Tae Kwon Do Academy
Specialty Vehicle Trophy:
- 1st place: Ken Smith's Back to the Future Car replica
- 2nd place: Rte. 66 PT Cruisers
Walking Group Trophy:
- 1st place: Dale City Frogs Swim Team
- 2nd Place: Ahmaddiya Muslim Community
