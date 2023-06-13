Former Gainesville supervisor and lobbyist John Stirrup is squaring off against Josh Quill, a U.S. Marine veteran and Trump Administration appointee, for the Republican nomination in the newly drawn House of Delegates’ 21st District. Both oppose data center proliferation near homes and schools and champion “parents’ rights,” including school vouchers.
The winner of the primary will take on Democrat Josh Thomas in the Nov. 7 general election. Thomas, 35, is an attorney, a U.S. Marine veteran and has served in the Virginia Medical Reserve Corps.
The 21st District is comprised of about 58,000 voters in Gainesville and Brentsville. The district leans “slightly Republican.” Voters in the district narrowly supported Gov. Glenn Youngkin in 2021 by 3 points but picked Sen. Tim Kaine (D) in the 2018 U.S. Senate election by a 16-point margin, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.
There is no incumbent in the race. Del. Danica Roem, D-13th, represents most of the district. Roem, a three-term delegate, is running for state Senate in the newly drawn 30th District.
Stirrup, 66, grew up in Newark, New Jersey. He was twice elected to the Prince William Board of County Supervisors to represent the Gainesville District in 2003 and 2007. He served as political appointee in the Reagan Administration in congressional relations. Most recently, he has worked as a partner at a government lobbying firm. Stirrup said he has resigned from representing any clients in Richmond to avoid “even the appearance at all of a conflict of interest.”
Stirrup, who recently received Youngkin’s endorsement in the race, said he is running because he has the experience necessary to deliver Virginia’s “conservative comeback” to Prince William County. Stirrup points out on his website that for the last three years, Prince William has not elected a single Republican in a local House of Delegates’ seat despite the state House flipping to Republican control in 2021.
“In my career, I’ve spent quite a bit of time in government relations. I’ve worked at the federal level, state level and local level,” Stirrup said. “I know the process ... and I'll be able to hit the ground running” if elected, he said.
Quill, 37, grew up in rural upstate New York and served in U.S. Marine Corps for 10 years. He was a Trump Administration appointee to the Department of Veteran Affairs and currently works as a business management consultant. Quill said he was inspired to run because as a second-generation Hispanic immigrant, he has experienced “what it means to achieve the American dream,” and wants “every family in the 21st District to have the same opportunities for themselves and their families that I’ve had.”
Quill said his father immigrated to the U.S. from Costa Rica. Quill said he grew up in poverty but went on to earn a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees[JP1] , one in legislative affairs from The George Washington University, and the other in strategic communications from Columbia University.
As of March 31, Stirrup had raised $45,254 toward his campaign, while Quill had raised $53,066, However, Quill lent his campaign $33,500 according to VPAP.
“I don’t answer to large donors, and I’ve made that abundantly clear. I do have folks in the district and family who have donated as well, but I think it makes a statement that I am betting on myself and that when I do ask folks for donations, I've shown that I've put my own resources in, as well,” Quill told the Prince William Times in a June 5 interview.
On data centers
The 21st District includes the Prince William Digital Gateway, the 2,100 acres along Pageland Lane that the Prince William Board of County Supervisors replanned last year to become a massive new data center corridor. The land still must be rezoned to move forward.
Although decisions about rezonings to allow for data centers are made by local county boards of supervisors – not state lawmakers – Quill said he opposes the proliferation of data centers near homes and schools.
“I’ve been the most outspoken on data centers. I talk about fighting back on data centers. What I mean is this: Data centers don’t belong in our neighborhoods. They don’t belong near our schools, and they don’t belong in the rural crescent,” Quill said.
If elected, Quill said he will introduce legislation to require both water and noise studies for new data centers and to disallow them within “a certain perimeter” near homes, schools and national parks.
Stirrup also said he is hearing outrage from residents about data centers in the district.
“It is typically the first thing that I hear from voters,” Stirrup said. “They understand the need for data centers, cloud computing and such, but what I think the real consternation is where they’re being built, close to home and schools.”
Stirrup said that while the issue is a local one, there were bills in the General Assembly this year addressing data centers, all of which were unsuccessful. Two dealt with sighting data centers in proximity to national parks, while others called for studying the impacts of data centers on the environment.
“Some of those bills that were defeated could be brought back,” Stirrup said. “Depending on the outcome of this election in November, it could be a different dynamic -- both in the General Assembly and at the county level.”
On education
Stirrup, who has a 29-year-old daughter, said that he will “protect parental rights in education.” He said he shares concerns he has heard from parents and grandparents in the district about learning loss as a result of schools being closed during the COVID-19 pandemic and “gender identification” issues.
“Parents are definitely concerned about boys using girls’ facilities,” he said.
Quill, who has two young children, said he wants to “restore quality of education,” raise standards of learning and believes parents should have a greater role in educating their children. “Parents know best how their student learns,” he said.
Both Stirrup and Quill said they support school choice and voucher programs. Funded by tax dollars, school vouchers allow parents to send their children to private schools. School choice has long been the subject of fierce debate in Virginia. Advocates say school choice allows public education funds to follow students to a setting that best fits their needs, whether that’s a private school, charter school or home-schooling. Opponents argue it diverts money from already underfunded public schools.
Virginia law requires local school boards to approve charter schools, which so far has kept the number of charter schools operating across the state to just seven, according to the Virginia Department of Education website.
Republicans have tried for years to take the power away from local school boards but have been thwarted by Democrats in the state legislature.
As recently as this year, Sen. Mark D. Obenshain, R-26th, of Harrisonburg, introduced SJ 254, a constitutional amendment that would grant the Virginia Board of Education the power to establish charter schools within all Virginia school divisions. The bill was defeated by Democrats in committee.
“These parents are paying taxes. I believe that money should follow the student … whether that’s public school, private school, home school, charter school or magnet school,” Quill said. If elected, Quill has pledged to donate a third of his $17,000 House of Delegates’ salary to the local chapter of Moms for Liberty, a national organization with the goals of supporting “parental rights” and organizing conservative-minded parents into a voting bloc.
On veterans, crime
Quill praised Youngkin and the state legislature for making the first $40,000 of a veteran’s retirement tax-free over time but said he will work to make it 100% tax-free.
“Virginia has a unique opportunity to have a lot of these folks in Virginia because we have a lot of military bases. We bring folks here to the commonwealth, but they leave to go to more tax friendly states like Tennessee, North Carolina, Texas and Florida,” Quill said.
Stirrup said he will support police by making sure police departments are adequately staffed and that commonwealth’s attorneys prosecute cases “to the fullest extent of the law.”
Stirrup says he also favors renewing the 287(g) program in the Prince William County jail. The controversial program, which expired in 2020, allowed deputies access to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement databases to check the immigration status of anyone booked into the county jail. Critics said it led to the deportation of local residents prior to the adjudication of their criminal charges and forced a wedge between police and the county’s Hispanic community.
“I initiated (the 287(g)) program when I was on the (county) board in 2007, and it was very, very successful,” Stirrup said.
The program ended in Prince William in June 2020 when the jail board declined to renew it.
The jail board included now-retired Prince William County police chief Barry Barnard, who said the 287(g) agreement “does not assist us in local policing” and had created barriers to building trust between police and majority-minority Prince William County.
Nonetheless, Stirrup said: “It was a very helpful tool” in policing. “The crime rate dropped dramatically, and the violent crime rate dropped dramatically as well. So, I mean, the evidence speaks for itself.”
Quill said decisions about participating in 287(g) are done at the local – not state – level but said 287(g) programs can be effective if “when somebody is arrested, they check everybody, no matter who they are, no matter what they look like, no matter what language they speak; you do that, then it’s not racially profiling.”
