Even though Virginia is now in Phase 3 of re-opening, the food helpline is still open and ready to help any Manassas, Manassas Park or Prince William County residents facing food insecurity.
Residents can call 703-794-4668 on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and be referred to a food pantry closest to where they live.
Home deliveries are available for senior citizens and those with mobility issues. Bilingual volunteers are ready to assist! Please contact Bonnie at bnahas@volunteerprincewilliam.org for more information.
The Medical Reserve Corps has an urgent need for volunteers to help in the fight against COVID-19. Many volunteers are needed across the state and locally to provide support for the expected surge in hospitals and long-term care facilities. Volunteers with healthcare experience are especially needed, but they will accept non-medical volunteers in a variety of other skill sets as well.
Please fill out an online application at http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/mrc/. Questions? Please email amy.feinberg@vdh.virginia.gov for more information.
ACTS wants to know, are you ready to get out of the house and back into the world? Their Hunger Prevention Center needs help in the distribution side on Wednesdays and Fridays, in the receiving side on Monday through Friday, and drivers to pick up donations from grocery stores on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.
Note: All volunteers must complete and submit the online volunteer application found at https://actspwc.org/ prior to volunteering. Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703.441.8606 ext. 212 for more information on how you can get involved.
The Alzheimer’s Association is searching for volunteers to lead facilitation of some existing support and early stage groups in Manassas once the pandemic subsides. Volunteer support group & early stage facilitators help group participants develop coping methods and encourage caregivers and family members to maintain their personal, physical and emotional health. Support groups provide a place for friends and family to share valuable information, caregiving tips and concerns about their loved ones with Alzheimer's. Experience working with Alzheimer’s patients is desirable, and training is provided. Please email bedonnelly@alz.org to learn more.
Breaking News: Habitat for Humanity has announced they’re starting neighborhood revitalization at East End Mobile Home Park in Manassas! This big project is in the early planning stages, but volunteer help will be needed. Please click here. For more information or email info@habitatpwc.org.
You can hold a food drive and help House of Mercy re-stock their bare food pantry shelves! They have seen a big increase in clients seeking food assistance and urgently need donations of nonperishable items such as veggies, soups, mac and cheese, canned meats, etc. to re-stock their shelves. It’s so easy to conduct a food drive, even during this pandemic, and you’ll be helping to feed hungry families! Please call 703-579-0279 or email scrooks@houseofmercyva.org to learn how you can help.
Keep Prince William Beautiful is happy to announce Community Litter Cleanups are returning! The first cleanup is scheduled for Saturday, July 25, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at Potomac Community Library. The cleanup will focus on the surrounding public roads and spaces near the library. Social distancing will be observed with check-in times at 10 and 10:30 a.m.
Only 10 volunteers allowed for each check-in time. Face masks are required. KPWB will supply clean and sanitized supplies to volunteers. Please call 571-285-3772 or email adaniels@kpwb.org for more information.
Manassas Park City Hall needs adult volunteers to assist visitors as the building reopens. Shifts are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. or 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Duties include ensuring social distancing, escorting visitors to destinations, asking health screening questions and taking temperatures using touchless thermometers. This opportunity will take place both inside and outside. Volunteers must bring their own face masks. Hand sanitizer will be available. To register, please create an account at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org, then go into the opportunity to respond to that opportunity. When responding, please specify the day(s) and shift(s) you are interested in.
Prince William Food Rescue can still use volunteer Food Rescue Heroes as the program is super busy delivering food to both ACTS and SERVE homebound clients. Home food deliveries are no contact and follow social-distancing guidelines. PWFR is an app-based program enabling volunteers to pick up viable, close-to-expiration food from supermarkets, restaurants, food pantries, etc., and then deliver it to a program that can immediately use the food. More info on PWFR may be found at https://pwfoodrescue.org/. Please contact Shirley at scouteau@actspwc.org or call 703-441-8606 ext. 212 for more information.
The Salvation Army is collecting items for seniors and vulnerable populations. You can help by creating care packages from the security of your own home and safely dropping items at their Prince William location in Woodbridge. Food items such as canned soups/other dry or canned foods are requested. Non-food items such as socks, toiletries, diapers/baby wipes and sanitizing supplies are also needed. Donated items can be dropped off at 1483 Old Bridge Road, Woodbridge Suite 102, Woodbridge 22192. Please email Angela at angela.soriano@uss.salvationarmy.org or call 202.345.2238 to learn more.
SERVE is already looking ahead to the new school year, and they need volunteers to register clients’ school aged children for school supplies. Volunteers age 18+ will verify information, answer questions and provide clients with a reminder card. Volunteers must be able to commit for at minimum one day a week the entire month of July. Shifts are generally three hours in length. Spanish-speaking volunteers are preferred, but not required. Please contact Navara at ncannon@nvfs.org for more information.
SERVE also needs canned vegetables to provide healthy choices for their food assistance clients! Donations can be brought to the Hunger Resource Center’s loading dock on weekdays where they will be safely accepted. All veggies are welcome; they have a big need for canned corn. Please contact Navara at ncannon@nvfs.org to learn more.
StreetLight Community Ministries urgently needs donations of nonperishable food for their Food Pantry so they can continue giving aid to our homeless and impoverished neighbors during this pandemic. Donations will be accepted every Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Please email ashaffner@thestreetlight.org to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call our wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William at 703-369-5292. You can also visit our website at www.volunteerprincewilliam.org.
Thanks so much for all you do in our community.
