Fall 2021 Native Plant Sales in Northern Virginia

Want to add more native plants to your garden and landscaping? Check out these plant sales happening across Northern Virginia:
Prince William Master Gardeners
Saturday, Sept. 4 and Tuesday, Sept .7
9 a.m. to noon
Where: St. Benedict Monastery, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow
More info: mastergardener@pwcgov.org
Mount Vernon Historic Plant and Garden Sale
Saturday, Sept. 11
8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway
More info: https://www.mountvernon.org/plan-your-visit/calendar/events/mount-vernon-historic-plant-and-garden-sale/
Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy
Saturday, Sept. 11
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Morven Park, 17263 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg
More info: https://loudounwildlife.org/event/fall-native-plant-sale/
Friends of Runnymede
Saturday, Sept. 18
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: 750 Center Street, Herndon
More info: https://www.frpweb.org/
Family Fall Festival at Green Spring Gardens and VNPS native plant sale
Saturday, Sept. 25
9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 4603 Green Springs Rd., Alexandria
More info: http://www.friendsofgreenspring.org/programs-a-events/fall-festival-2021
Town of Vienna Fall Native Plant Sale
Sunday, Sept. 25
8 a.m. to noon
Where: Town of Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St. SE, Vienna
More info: https://www.viennava.gov
AutumnFest at the Glencarlyn Library Garden
Sunday, Sept. 26
10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 300 S. Kensington, Arlington
More info: glencarlynlibrarygarden@gmail.com
Northern Alexandria Native Plant Sale
Saturday, Oct. 2
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Where: Church of St. Clement, 170 N. Quaker Lane, Alexandria
More info: www.NorthernAlexandriaNativePlantSale.org
Find more information at https://www.plantnovanatives.org.
