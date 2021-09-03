You have permission to edit this article.
Fall 2021 Native Plant Sales in Northern Virginia

Want to add more native plants to your garden and landscaping? Check out these plant sales happening across Northern Virginia:

Prince William Master Gardeners

Saturday, Sept. 4 and Tuesday, Sept .7

9 a.m. to noon

Where: St. Benedict Monastery, 9535 Linton Hall Road, Bristow

More info: mastergardener@pwcgov.org

Mount Vernon Historic Plant and Garden Sale

Saturday, Sept. 11

8 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Where: 3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

More info: https://www.mountvernon.org/plan-your-visit/calendar/events/mount-vernon-historic-plant-and-garden-sale/

​Loudoun Wildlife Conservancy

Saturday, Sept. 11

9 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Where: Morven Park, 17263 Southern Planter Lane, Leesburg

More info: https://loudounwildlife.org/event/fall-native-plant-sale/

Friends of Runnymede

Saturday, Sept. 18

9 a.m. to  2 p.m. 

Where: 750 Center Street, Herndon

More info: https://www.frpweb.org/

Family Fall Festival at Green Spring Gardens and VNPS native plant sale

Saturday, Sept. 25

9 a.m. to  3 p.m.

Where: 4603 Green Springs Rd., Alexandria

More info: http://www.friendsofgreenspring.org/programs-a-events/fall-festival-2021

Town of Vienna Fall Native Plant Sale

Sunday, Sept. 25

8 a.m. to noon

Where: Town of Vienna Community Center, 120 Cherry St. SE, Vienna

More info: https://www.viennava.gov

AutumnFest at the Glencarlyn Library Garden

Sunday, Sept. 26

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 

Where: 300 S. Kensington, Arlington

More info: glencarlynlibrarygarden@gmail.com

Northern Alexandria Native Plant Sale

Saturday, Oct. 2

9 a.m. to  2 p.m.

Where: Church of St. Clement, 170 N. Quaker Lane, Alexandria

More info: www.NorthernAlexandriaNativePlantSale.org

 Find more information at https://www.plantnovanatives.org.

