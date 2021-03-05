Bad news folks, everyone of us will experience a minimum increase of 9% in our county real property taxes, costing each of us several hundred dollars and in the case of the single family homes, even more. Sorry Marchant you have the highest rate increase at more than 9.5%. Given the spread of our properties across most property types and neighborhoods, this average increase is likely to hit every resident in Town.
