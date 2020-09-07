Dear Belmont Elementary School Staff Members:
I recently learned that a staff member tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. This staff member was last at our school on September 1, and the employee’s area is being thoroughly cleaned and disinfected. Individual staff members who may have had close contact with the staff member who tested positive have been notified. I will remain in contact with the staff member to provide any needed support.
We recommend that you watch for symptoms of COVID-19 and contact your health provider if you have concerns. More information about symptoms and what to do if you think you or your family are sick can be found on the Centers for Disease Control website. We encourage you to contact the Prince William Health Department if you have specific questions.
We appreciate your cooperation, support, and patience as we work through this unprecedented situation.
Sincerely,
Dr. G
