This is the last week for early voting in Virginia.
Through Saturday, Oct. 31, all voters registered in Prince William County can cast their ballots Mondays through Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:
- Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow
- Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas
- Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge
- James J. McCoart Administrative Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge (Drive-thru only)
- Dumfries Community Center, 17755 Main St., Dumfries
- Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road in Haymarket
- Main Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, in Manassas
- DMV Woodbridge Customer Service Center Elections Office, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge
