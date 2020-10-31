Time is running out to cast an early vote in Virginia. Today, Saturday, Oct. 31, is the last day to cast an early vote before Election Day.
Also, if you're still holding onto an absentee ballot, it's best to drop it off at one of the early polling sites as soon as possible. (More on that below).
All voters registered in Prince William County can cast their ballot from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. today at the following locations:
- Piney Branch Elementary School, 8301 Linton Hall Road, Bristow
- Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School, 13833 Dumfries Road, Manassas
- Dr. A.J. Ferlazzo Building, 15941 Donald Curtis Drive, Woodbridge
- James J. McCoart Administrative Building, 1 County Complex Court, Woodbridge (Drive-thru only)
- Dumfries Community Center, 17755 Main St., Dumfries
- Haymarket Gainesville Community Library, 14870 Lightner Road in Haymarket
- Main Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave., Suite 1, in Manassas
- DMV Woodbridge Customer Service Center Elections Office, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge
Drop off – do not mail – your absentee ballot
Keith Scarborough, secretary of Prince William County’s Electoral Board, said he “strongly recommends” that voters drop off their absentee ballots at one of the county’s polling places instead of using the mail at this point.
“If there’s any doubt about whether the ballot is going to get here, the best option is for the voter to drop their ballot off at one of the drop box locations,” Scarborough said. “Given the uncertainty of mail delivery, we’re strongly encouraging anyone that hasn’t returned their ballot yet to do it at one of the drop boxes rather than putting it in the mail.”
Ballot drop boxes are available at every polling location in the county, but for security reasons are only available during voting hours.
Voters can drop off their ballots until 5 p.m. today, Saturday, Oct. 31, at any of the county’s eight early voting sites.
Absentee ballots can also be dropped off until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at three early polling sites: the Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road in Haymarket; the Prince William DMV Woodbridge, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge; and the Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave., Manassas.
There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 2, however.
Mail-in ballots can also be returned to a drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 at any of the county’s 93 polling locations.
Visit the county Elections webpage to view the polling sites.
All 93 of the county's polling places will be open for in-person voting -- as usual -- from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received before noon on Friday, Nov. 6, will be counted in Virginia.
This is the first year Virginians can have their absentee ballots counted if they arrive three days past Election Day. In the past, all absentee ballots had to returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
“If it comes into our office on Wednesday or Thursday or up until noon on Friday, it’ll still be opened, counted and processed,” Scarborough said.
