Prince William County officials say issues with scanners at two Western Prince William County polling places have been resolved and all ballots will be counted in today’s election.
Some of the optical scanners used to process ballots in Prince William County were temporarily offline earlier today at two polling sites in the 10th congressional district, according to Matt Wilson, spokesman for the Prince William County Office of Elections.
The problem had to do with the paper ballots themselves, not the machines, and has been resolved, Wilson said.
The trouble was occurring at the Battlefield High School polling place and at least one other polling place. Wilson said he wasn't sure of the locations or how long the scanners were down.
“All ballot-scanning is fully functional across all 93 polling sites, and all ballots will be counted,” Prince William County officials said in a tweet issued at about 11:45 a.m.
