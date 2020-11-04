Incumbent Rep. Rob Wittman has been reelected to a seventh term in Virginia's 1st Congressional District.
The Associated Press called the race for Wittman, a Republican, who had garnered about 60% of the vote counted as of 11 p.m. His Democratic challenger, Qasim Rashid, received about 39% of vote at that time., according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
In an interview Tuesday night, Wittman said he felt both “excited” and “humbled” that voters had elected him to another term.
Wittman said he plans to return to Washington to work on his core issues – boosting the U.S. military, improving federal funding for transportation projects and continued work cleaning up the Chesapeake Bay among them. But he also said passing a second COVID-19 relief bill is “critically important.”
Rashid addressed his campaign supporters at 10 p.m., but did not concede the race. At the time more than 200,000 mostly early votes had not been counted.
“We believe that every vote should be heard for us to have a clear and accurate picture of what's going on,” Rashid said in a statement. “We've run a historic race with tens of thousands of contributors, with thousands of volunteers and supporters from all over the country. We've changed politics for good. We've run a campaign built on justice, built on compassion, on tying folks together.”
Rashid pulled out a win in Prince William after the county’s votes were submitted to the Virginia Department of Elections late Tuesday night.
Rashid won 49,046 votes in Prince William or 53.2% of the total cast while Wittman won 42,892 votes or about 46.5%. But Wittman was leading in every other county of the sprawling district, which stretches from Nokesville to just outside Hampton Roads.
