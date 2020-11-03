Incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton has fended off a challenge from Republican Aliscia Andrews, a Loudoun County resident and U.S. Marine Corps veteran, in Virginia's 10th District.
With 72.35% of the vote reported, Wexton, a Democrat, is leading Andrews with 53.82% of the vote.
The 10th District includes parts of five counties – Clarke, Fairfax, Frederick, Loudoun and Prince William – as well as the cities of Manassas and Winchester. Loudoun County makes up about 45% of the district’s voters.
At Jennie Dean Elementary School voting precinct in Manassas this morning, Wexton said she was encouraged by the early voter turnout in the 2020 election.
"People know this is a really important election and they know how high the stakes are," Wexton said. "I think the early voter turnout numbers has shown how engaged everybody is."
Wexton is a former prosecutor and state senator. Wexton is vying for a second term after flipping the 10th District from red to blue in the 2018 election, when she beat incumbent Barbara Comstock.
Andrews is a political newcomer who works in national security policy as a government contractor.
Wexton has focused her attention over her last term on preventing gun violence and promoting worker protections for federal employees.
Andrews campaigned on issues such as border security and boosting resources for the military and federal law enforcement.
Andrews was also supported Second Amendment rights and lent her support to local groups seeking an end to coronavirus restrictions out of concerns for small businesses.
