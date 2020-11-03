Incumbent Rep. Gerry Connolly has easily fended off a challenge from Republican Manga Anantatmula in Virginia's 11th District.
With all but two precincts reporting, Connolly was leading Anantatmula with 64% to 35% of the vote counted. Fairfax County's absentee votes still had not been counted as of about 11 p.m.
Connolly, a Democrat, has served in the U.S. House of Representatives since 2008. He is vying for his seventh term in the U.S. House of Representatives. The 11th District includes parts of Fairfax and Prince William counties.
Prior to running for federal office, Connolly served on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors from 1995 until 2008. Connolly was chairman of the Fairfax County board from 2003 until he was elected to the U.S. House.
Connolly has campaigned on health care, retirement security, combatting the opioid epidemic and reducing the cost of prescription drugs. He supports the Green New Deal.
Anantatmula, an Indian immigrant and naturalized citizen, campaigned on helping small businesses, opposing “sanctuary” policies for immigrants, boosting military funding and school choice.
