Now we wait.
Polls were set to close across Virginia at 7 p.m. tonight, wrapping up a mostly uneventful last day of voting for the 2020 elections.
Polling places that still had voters in line as of 7 p.m. will remain open until all votes are cast, although it's not clear whether any polling places were still fielding voters as of 7:30 p.m.
As of 7 p.m., voter turnout in Prince William looked to be about 71% in today's contest, according to Keith Scarborough, secretary of Prince William County's Board of Elections.
Aside from a few issues with ballot scanning machines early in the day, Election Day was uneventful, Scarborough said.
"Because of high early vote turnout, it was relatively slow throughout the day," Scarborough said in a text message tonight.
More than 162,000 votes were cast before Election Day in Prince William County -- a full 56% of the vote. Because of the heavy early numbers, officials thought turnout might reach 74%, which would have been a record for recent presidential years. If the 71% turnout holds, turnout will be about what it was for the 2016 contest.
County election officials will report absentee and early vote tallies throughout the evening tonight, probably in two or three major updates. Voters can watch Virginia election results on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
In Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park voters made their picks for the biggest race on the ballot – the one between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joseph Biden – as well as for one of Virginia’s two U.S. Senate seats and all three local U.S. House districts.
In Manassas and Manassas Park, voters also chose their mayors and three candidates to fill seats on their city councils. In Dumfries, three seats were up for grab on the town council.
Whether the outcome of the local and congressional races will be known tonight will depend on how close the races are and how much of the vote is left to count.
The Virginia Department of Elections has asked registrars across the state to report all absentee votes counted by 11 p.m. tonight, meaning most, if not all, of Prince William County’s absentee ballots received before Election Day will be reported on election night, county election officials say.
Stay with Prince William Times for updates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.