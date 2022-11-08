Polls opened at 6 a.m. this morning for mid-term elections, contests that are expected to draw a voter turnout of between 50 and 65%, according to election officials.

Prince William County's 103 polling places will remain open until 7 p.m. tonight. All regular polling places are open, including in 10 new precincts, which were added since the last general election. Several thousand Prince William County residents will be voting at new polling places today, so all voters are encouraged to look up their polling places before heading out to vote.

Voters can look up their polling location on Prince William County’s Office of Elections webpage or at the Virginia Department of Elections.

There will be ballot drop boxes at all Prince William County polling places for those who need to return an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots can be returned at any polling place, according to Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen.

Already, more than 52,000 local voters have cast their ballots in today’s contest, including about 37,500 who took advantage of in-person early voting and more than 14,800 who returned a paper absentee ballot, Olsen said Monday.

The number of early votes cast in 2022 is more than double the 24,000 cast in 2018, according to the Virginia Public Access Project.

Prince William County elections officials have ramped up staffing at the polls compared to previous elections to help direct people who might show up at the wrong polling place and to help administer same-day voter registration, which is happening for the first time this year.

People who are eligible to vote but have not yet registered are encouraged to come to the polling place assigned to their residence and register to vote. Those who register to vote today will vote a "provisional ballot," which means their eligibility will be checked before their votes are counted.

Voters across Virginia are electing 11 members of Congress as well as choosing several elected officials to serve in local offices.

In Prince William County, two congressional races that are expected to be very close will be watched across the state and the U.S. today.

In the 7th District congressional race, Incumbent U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D) is being challenged by Republican Yesli Vega, a member of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors representing the Coles District. The 7th District covers the southern half of Prince William County.

In the 10th District, which also includes parts of Prince William County, incumbent Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D) is fending off a challenge from Republican Hung Cao.

Also on the ballots today are the Manassas City Council and School Board races.

Six candidates are running for three available slots on both boards. All three incumbent city councilmembers are seeking re-election, including Ralph Smith (D), Theresa Coates Ellis (R) and Lynn Forkell Greene (R). Republicans are trying to pick up one more seat on the board and Democrats are trying to pick up two more.

In the Manassas School Board race, a conservative slate of three candidates is challenging the incumbents.

Voters in Dumfries will be choosing a mayor: Mayor Derrick Wood is fending off a challenge from Ebony Lofton.

The towns of Dumfries, Quantico, Haymarket and Occoquan will also hold elections today. All candidates are unopposed except for in Quantico, where 14 candidates are vying for five open seats.