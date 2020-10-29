In a presidential election year, the top of the ticket gets most of the attention, but voters in Manassas, Manassas Park and Dumfries are also choosing local leaders to serve on their city and town councils in the Nov. 3 contest.
In Virginia, most local elections happen on the “off years,” the odd-numbered years between the federal elections. But that’s not the case in the cities of Manassas, Manassas Park and the Town of Dumfries, where local leaders retimed their elections a few years ago to include more voters.
The local election garnering the most attention this year is the crowded contest for the Manassas City Council, where two sitting city councilwomen are vying to make history as the city’s first woman mayor.
There also are six candidates – three Republicans and three Democrats – running for three seats on the Manassas City Council. They include incumbent Councilmembers Ian Lovejoy, a Republican, and Mark Wolfe and Pam Sebesky, both Democrats.
Three political newcomers but longtime community volunteers are also vying for seats: Harry Clark and Lynn Forkell Greene, both Republicans, and Tom Osina, a Democrat.
In the mayor’s race, City Councilwoman Theresa Coates Ellis, a Republican, is running against fellow Councilwoman Michelle Davis-Younger, a Democrat. Both were first elected in 2018 to four-year terms, meaning both will remain on the council no matter the outcome of the race.
Davis-Younger is a lifelong Manassas-area resident and owner of a human resources consulting business. Davis-Younger says she knows it will be a challenge to be the first woman, first African American and first Democrat elected mayor. But says she’s confident in her ability to be a “bridge builder” to help guide the city through an especially challenging time.
“The country is so divided right now, and everybody is hurting because of the pandemic,” Davis-Younger said in a recent interview.
Her goal, she said, is to “bring the community together” to tackle its challenges, which include strengthening the school division, boosting economic development and keeping city services strong.
Ellis has lived in Manassas for 30 years, has a background in health care management and is a longtime community volunteer. On her website, Ellis lists public safety, economic development, promoting diversity and inclusion and responsible spending as her top goals as mayor.
Ellis said helping the city navigate through and beyond the pandemic will be her biggest challenge if elected mayor. Beyond doing their best to keep everyone healthy, the city will have to figure out the best strategies for post-pandemic economy that will likely have lasting impact, she said.
"We need to outside the box and look to other [successful] models across the country," Ellis said.
Whoever wins the seat will take over the gavel from current Mayor Hal Parrish II, who is retiring after serving three terms as the city’s mayor and 27 years on the city council. Parrish has endorsed fellow Republican Ellis to be his successor.
Property taxes and city spending are the main issues driving a wedge between the Democratic and Republican candidates. Democrats won control of the city council in 2018 and approved the city’s most recent budget in a party-line vote.
The spending plan cut the tax rate by 2 cents but still raised average tax bills by about $14 a month, in part to set aside money for capital improvement projects such as a planned replacement of Jennie Dean Elementary School.
Manassas Park mayor, city council race
In Manassas Park, Mayor Jeanette Rishell, a Democrat, is vying for a second term against Republican challenger Michael Carrera, who formerly served on the Manassas Park from 2015 to 2019, losing his bid for re-election in 2018.
Rishell, a resident of the city since 1994, is touting her record of stabilizing the city’s fragile financial status – which developed long before she took office -- by refinancing its debt, saving about $2 million a year, and lifting the city from a negative position to achieving a “modest” reserves, according to her website.
Carrera, a business analyst for Arlington County, says he’s running to direct more funding to the city’s school division by cutting spending elsewhere in the budget. Carrera has said he won’t raise the city’s tax rate – which is already the highest in Virginia – but wants to spend at least 48% of the city’s general fund on its school division.
On his campaign website, Carrera says he’s opposed to the plan the city council is pursuing to redevelop its downtown area around a new city hall and new parking garage for the commuter rail station, the latter of which is being funded by the Interstate 66 toll lane project. The public-private partnership promises space for a new library along with shops and restaurants, an entertainment venue hoped to be a new movie theater and 300 stacked townhomes.
Carrera says he’s against the plan because it will add about $45 million to the city’s debt service over the next 30 years.
“In the past, the city has made these kinds of visionary gambles that haven’t paid off,” he said.
Four candidates are vying for three seats on the Manassas Park City Council. Don Shuemaker is the only incumbent running for re-election. Shuemaker was first elected to the council in 2014. The other candidates are newcomers Darryl G. Moore, Laura Hampton and Yesenia E. “Yesy” Amaya.
In the Town of Dumfries, three candidates are vying for three seats on the town council. Incumbent Councilman Brian Fields is running for re-election and is joined on the ballot by Tyrone Brown and Shaun Peet.
The other two Dumfries town councilmembers, Charles Brewer and Melva Willis, opted not to seek re-election.
