With more than 160,000 early ballots cast locally in the 2020 presidential election, polling places in Prince William County were unexpectedly slow on Election Day, making for an almost anti-climactic end to a tension-filled election season that had voters hyper-focused on the race at the top of the ticket between President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger former Vice President Joe Biden.
Except for a short wait when polls opened at 6 a.m., election officials at local polling places said voting was steady and drama free. Except for a scanner glitch at two local precincts in the morning, voting went smoothly with no lines to speak of, according to reports from around the county.
Some voters said they were excited. Some said they were anxious. Some said they were a mix of both.
“I was very excited to vote,” said Michelle Bosch, who voted at the Lynnwood polling place at Woodbridge Senior High School. “To put it bluntly, I voted to get rid of Trump.”
Luke Huddleston said he was feeling both excited and anxious. He was excited to vote for the first time. “I feel there is a lot that depends on this, so I’m feeling a little anxious,” he said.
David Carr said he was a little anxious, too. “It’s just a little scary right now. We need to get back together,” he said.
Auston Carr, 18, cast his vote early at the Ferlazzo Building, where he also worked as an election officer for the last two weeks. A recent graduate of Colgan High School, Carr said the Black Lives Matter movement and the ongoing pandemic were the two most important issues for him going into the election. Carr lamented missing the last months of his senior year and his graduation because of COVID-19.
He said he cast a vote for Biden because he did not believe President Trump took the pandemic seriously.
“It’s just so overwhelming. I don’t even see a future without wearing a mask anymore,” Carr said.
Eddrina Frasier, chief officer at the precinct, said that 60% of the Lynnwood precinct had voted early.
At the Chinn precinct at Chinn Regional Library, 57% of voters chose to vote early. “It’s been steady. We had a rush in the morning with a wait of about 10 minutes then it was quiet,” said Lorraine Jackson, a chief officer.
Voting is done in a relatively small room at Chinn. Because of social distancing, only four voters at a time were allowed in it to vote.
Michael Bolin said he was a little anxious and excited. He said he came out to do his civic duty. His concerns were health care and the COVID-19 protocols. He said he was worried about racial tensions and whether and how a divided country would come back together. He chose to write in a candidate for president because he said he felt neither President Trump nor Joe Biden represented his family’s concerns.
Betsy Pickett said she felt it was important to vote in person and on Election Day. She had concerns about the early voting and absentee ballot voting process. She said she was concerned about COVID-19, the economy and the First and Second Amendments.
She said she and her husband Mike voted for Trump.
Patrice Summers is the chief officer at the McCoart Precinct at the James J. McCoart precinct, where 71% of the voters voted early. She said she was also involved with early voting at various early voting sites.
“We really pushed people to come out early and they did,” she said. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
Summers said she was impressed by the number of young voters who volunteered during early voting. “It was great,” she said. “We also saw a lot of new voters. I’m super excited. There’s a lot of energy about this election.”
Michael Hollis was among those who voted early, casting an early vote for Joe Biden. “This administration wasn’t promising for me,” he said.
Voting in person was easy, Janis Duplessis said. Yet, she didn’t like either candidate. She thought the country could have come up with better. She chose to write-in a candidate.
At Jennie Dean Elementary School in Manassas, Charles Lemmon, 60, said he voted for Trump. He voted for him in 2016 as well.
“Economics were the driver,” Lemmon said about his decision this time around. “[Trump] is probably in a better position to get us out of this situation.”
Victoria Williams, 33, arrived at Jennie Dean with her three children in tow. She said she thought the election would be close. She said she decided to cast her vote for Biden after the first presidential debate.
Williams, who is African American, said that she thinks Trump is racist.
“Myself and my children feel that he’s racist and he’s not equal. That’s the biggest issue. Everybody should be equal, and we should all be treated the same way,” Williams said. “We’ll be anxious to get the results tonight.”
Jill Palermo contributed to this report.
