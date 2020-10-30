As the 2020 elections reach the home stretch, national news is abuzz with stories about election security, vote-by-mail deadlines, absentee vote counting and historic early voter turnout. But election laws and voting processes vary widely by states and localities.
Here’s what Prince William County voters need to know now and what they can expect on election night.
Drop off – do not mail – your absentee ballot
Keith Scarborough, secretary of Prince William County’s Electoral Board, said he “strongly recommends” that voters drop off their absentee ballots at one of the county’s polling places instead of using the mail at this point.
“If there’s any doubt about whether the ballot is going to get here, the best option is for the voter to drop their ballot off at one of the drop box locations,” Scarborough said. “Given the uncertainty of mail delivery, we’re strongly encouraging anyone that hasn’t returned their ballot yet to do it at one of the drop boxes rather than putting it in the mail.”
Ballot drop boxes are available at every polling location in the county, but for security reasons are only available during voting hours.
Voters can drop off their ballots until 5 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 30, or until 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31 – the last day of early voting -- at any of the county’s eight early voting sites.
Absentee ballots can also be dropped off until 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 2, at three early polling sites: the Haymarket Gainesville Library, 14870 Lightner Road in Haymarket; the Prince William DMV Woodbridge, 2731 Caton Hill Road, Woodbridge; and the Prince William County Office of Elections, 9250 Lee Ave., Manassas.
There is no early voting on Monday, Nov. 2, however.
Mail-in ballots can also be returned to a drop box by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3 at any of the county’s 93 polling locations. Visit the county Elections webpage to view the polling sites.
All 93 of the county's polling places will be open for in-person voting -- as usual -- from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Absentee ballots postmarked on or before Election Day and received before noon on Friday, Nov. 6, will be counted in Virginia.
This is the first year Virginians can have their absentee ballots counted if they arrive three days past Election Day. In the past, all absentee ballots had to returned by 7 p.m. on Election Day to be counted.
“If it comes into our office on Wednesday or Thursday or up until noon on Friday, it’ll still be opened, counted and processed,” Scarborough said.
What will we know on election night?
County election officials will report absentee and early vote tallies throughout the evening on election night, probably in two or three major updates. Voters can watch Virginia election results on the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Whether the outcome of local and congressional races is known by election night will depend on how close the races are and how much of the vote is left to count.
The Virginia Department of Elections has asked registrars across the state to report all absentee votes counted by 11 p.m. on election night, meaning most, if not all, of Prince William County’s absentee ballots received before Election Day will be reported on election night, said county election officials say.
An official count of Prince William County’s votes won’t be available until Friday afternoon or Monday morning as any remaining mail-in ballots trickle in on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, said Matt Wilson, spokesman for the Prince William Office of Elections.
"We won’t really be able to put a bow on that until ideally Friday afternoon or Monday morning. That’s when we’ll have our unofficial results, and we’ll have the electoral board sign off on it, and those numbers will become official,” Wilson said.
Wilson said that Prince William County began “pre-processing” absentee ballots several weeks ago, which allows election officials to scan absentee ballots ahead of time, without calculating any votes, so they can be quickly counted on election night.
“We can’t get any numbers off the scan machine until election night,” Wilson said.
As of Wednesday, Oct. 28, the county has received 48,938 absentee ballots and has pre-processed 23,135 of them. Another 84,460 people have voted early in-person in the county.
Scarborough said he’s hopeful all absentee ballots returned on or before Election Day will be included in the 11 p.m. vote tally that will be sent to the Virginia Department of Elections on Tuesday evening.
“I think we’ll be in good shape on election night and we’ll be able to report the vast majority of all the absentee ballots we’ve received,” Scarborough said. “If, for some reason, we’re not able to finish all the pre-processing, then we’ll continue to do those on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.”
How to ‘cure’ a rejected absentee ballot
Of the nearly 50,000 absentee ballots the county has received so far, only 270 have been rejected, according to Wilson.
Most of those were rejected because the voter had not correctly filled out their “b” envelope, which contains the ballot, Wilson said.
Virginia law now requires elections officials to contact any voter whose ballot has been rejected before Election Day to give them an opportunity to “cure” their ballot. Voters can fix their ballot in person at the elections office or go to an early voting location and fill out a new ballot. The ballot they initially returned will be canceled, Wilson said.
Scarborough said voters whose ballots are rejected are being notified by email or phone and are “given the option to come in and cure their ballot.”
Election Day security
All 93 Prince William County polling places will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, as usual.
Prince William County elections officials have ramped up security at the polls compared to previous elections and are working alongside the police department, sheriff’s department and the county’s emergency management staff to ensure a safe election, Scarborough said.
“We have not heard of any threats or any issues. But given the political climate, we’ve been coordinating closely with all sorts of county agencies,” Scarborough said. “We’re not going to have [police] officers at precincts because that can be seen by some as intimidation. But they are definitely going to be out in the community available to respond if there are any problems.”
Since voting began on Sept. 18, sheriff’s deputies have arrived at the early voting sites each night to escort the ballots back to the county’s office of elections, which is also a change from past practice, Wilson said.
Scarborough said voting precinct chiefs are being trained to be aware of what’s happening both inside and outside of their polling locations, as problems – if any -- are “likely to be outside in the parking lot.”
“If a voter or anyone else sees something suspicious going on, they can come in and notify the chief,” Scarborough said. “We want to make sure everyone is available to respond. We’ve never had any security issue at a polling place.”
Wilson said the elections department has been meeting three times a week with emergency management, the police department and the sheriff’s department ahead of the election.
“They’ve got a whole game plan in place and our elections officers have been given instructions,” Wilson said. “If there is a situation developing, they know what to do.”
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
