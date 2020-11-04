Former Vice President Joe Biden won Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park by large margins over President Donald Trump with 100% of voting precincts reporting in all three localities as of Wednesday, Nov. 4.
Biden leads Trump by 29 points, 64% to 35%, in Prince William County; by 24 points, 61% to 37%, in Manassas; and by 30 points, 64% to 34%, in Manassas Park.
Biden earned a larger share of votes in all three locales than former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did in 2016.
Democrats also swept the 2020 Manassas mayoral and city council races, with Democratic incumbents Pam Sebesky and Mark Wolfe and newcomer Tom Osina winning all three city council seats and Democratic councilwoman Michelle Davis-Younger winning the Manassas mayoral race.
Davis-Younger is the first Democrat, the first woman and the first African American to become the mayor of Manassas.
Manassas Park Mayor Jeanette Rishell, a Democrat, also won reelection on Tuesday.
Statewide, Biden leads Trump by 9 points with nearly every Virginia voting precinct reported as of Wednesday at 12 p.m.
But the race has not been called nationally as ballots are still being counted in swings states like Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania that could decide the election.
(1) comment
Idiots, you deserve what you have asked for
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.