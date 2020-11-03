Sen. Mark Warner will win a third term in the U.S. Senate tonight, according to the Associated Press, even though he was behind in the vote count as of about 8:30 p.m.
The AP called the race shortly after polls closed at 7 p.m.
As of 8:25 p.m. -- but with much of Fairfax County's vote still not reported -- Republican Daniel Gade was leading in the vote count with 56.89% of the ballots processed so far.
Warner was had garnered 43%, according to the Virginia Department of Elections website.
Warner, 65, served as Virginia’s governor from 2002 to 2006 and was first elected to the Senate in 2008 and was re-elected in 2014. He is the ranking member of the Select Committee on Intelligence.
Gade, 45, is a political newcomer. He served for 25 years as an Army officer and lost one of his legs in combat in Iraq. He retired as a lieutenant colonel in 2017, holds a PhD in public administration and policy and is a professor at American University.
Polling before the Nov. 3 election consistently showed Warner with a wide lead in the race. Warner also vastly outraised Gade, taking in more than $10 million compared to Gade’s $3.9 million.
During their Sept. 23 debate, the two sparred on health care police and criminal justice reform but found common ground on immigration, with Gade saying he disagrees with President Donald Trump’s move to end the “temporary protected status” afforded to more than 300,000 U.S. residents, most from El Salvador.
Both Gade and Warner said they would have supported legislation blocking the deportation of such immigrants. Tens of thousands of Salvadoran TPS recipients live in Northern Virginia, many in Prince William County.
“America is a generous country and we’ve always welcomed people who are suffering,” Gade said.
