Democrat Joe Biden will become the 46th U.S. president after unofficial election results in Pennsylvania, with 20 electoral votes, gave him more than the 270 electoral votes required to win the presidency, The Associated Press and other news organizations are projecting.
Pennsylvania's vote tally flipped to favor Biden as mail-in ballots were counted in the Democratic-leaning Philadelphia area.
Biden also pulled into the lead in Georgia and North Carolina on Saturday. Both, however, are too close to call.
In Virginia, Biden led Trump by 9 points with nearly every Virginia voting precinct reported as of Wednesday at 12 p.m.
In Prince William County, Biden beat Trump by 29 points, 64% to 35%. In Manassas, Biden beat Trump by 24 points, 61% to 37%. In Manassas Park, Biden won by 30 points, 64% to 34%.
Biden earned a larger share of votes in all three locales than former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton did in 2016.
