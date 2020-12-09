Four Woodbridge residents – Democrats Rozia Henson, Candi King and Pamela Montgomery and Republican Heather Mitchell – have announced bids to fill the 2nd District House of Delegates seat soon to be left vacant by Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, who is resigning to focus on her run for governor.
Meanwhile, both political parties were still scrambling Wednesday to finalize plans for their nominating contests in the wake of Foy’s Monday announcement.
The Prince William and Stafford counties’ Democratic committees were firming up plans Wednesday for an “unassembled caucus” set for Sunday, Dec. 13, with voting in two locations. Prince William voters will likely cast their ballots through a drive-thru process at Freedom High School from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., while Stafford voters will likely cast their ballots during the same timeframe at the Courthouse Community Center, 29 Stafford Ave. in Stafford, according to Collin Robinson, chairman of the Prince William County Democratic Committee.
On the Republican side, the Prince William County GOP Committee was planning to meet Wednesday night to decide how they will pick their candidate, committee Chairman Tim Parrish said Wednesday. Mitchell, who Foy defeated in 2019, has announced her intent to run, according to Potomac Local.
The rush to select candidates was set off by the writ of election Gov. Ralph Northam issued Tuesday. In special elections, political parties have just five days from the day a writ is issued to select their candidates, said Keith Scarborough, secretary of the Prince William County Electoral Board.
Because the five-day window closes Sunday, the parties technically have until Monday to submit their candidates’ names. But both the Prince William and Stafford Dems expect a weekend nominating contest would attract a stronger turnout, Robinson said.
Sunday was chosen instead of Saturday give the candidates as much time as possible to campaign before the contest, Robinson added.
For the Democrats, planning for the nominating contest has been tricky both because of the short timeframe and because of the need to coordinate voting between the two county committees. The 2nd District straddles both Prince William and Stafford, with about 58% of its voters in Prince William and about 42% in Stafford.
The call for candidates for the Democratic caucus had yet been officially issued as of late Wednesday afternoon, but Henson, King and Montgomery had already announced plans to run for the seat.
Henson, 27, is a graduate of Virginia State University and works as an information technology program manager at a medium-sized business based in Arlington.
Henson said he considers himself a “progressive Democrat.” In an interview Wednesday, Henson said his top priorities if elected would be protecting the environment, creating more affordable housing opportunities and taking action to protect immigrant rights at the state level.
Henson was appointed to the Prince William County Historical Commission earlier this year by Supervisor Margaret Franklin, D-Woodbridge. He’s is also an active member of the Woodbridge Democratic Committee and the Prince William Young Democrats.
Candi King, 38, is the wife of Josh King, who unsuccessfully ran for Prince William County sheriff in 2019 and, before that, came just 12 votes shy of winning the Democratic nomination to run for the 2nd District House of Delegates seat in 2017 – a race he lost to Foy.
Candi King is a program assistant with the Washington office of the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the mother of three children, ages 8, 10 and 17. She said Tuesday she has been interested in running for elected office since she campaigned to pass a statewide higher education bond referendum in the early 2000s. King earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Norfolk State University and interned for then-delegate, now state Sen. Lionel Spruill, D-5th, of Chesapeake, and the late state senator Yvonne Miller, who died in 2012.
If elected, King said she’d focus on helping Virginia recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has hit eastern Woodbridge particularly hard. King is a native of Portsmouth, Virginia, and has lived with her family in the Swans Creek subdivision for 11 years.
King said first responders, health care workers, parents and public school students have felt the brunt of the pandemic so far, as have small business owners.
“I think COVID has made it clear that we need to look at paid sick leave,” King said, adding that unemployment and rising homelessness are also concerns that Virginia lawmakers will need to contend with, possibly without the help of more federal aid.
“I think that I’m the best possible candidate to really the hit the ground running,” King said.
Montgomery, 64, is a retired federal and civil rights attorney who came out of retirement to work as chief of staff for Supervisor Margaret Franklin earlier this year. A native of Savannah, Georgia, Montgomery has lived in the Newport Estates area of Prince William County for 27 years.
If elected, Montgomery said Wednesday she’ll focus on improving access to quality health care, increasing affordable housing, improving educational and recreational opportunities for young people and spurring economic development in the 2nd District.
“Our residents need to be able to live here and work here, and for that we need more high quality jobs in our area,” Montgomery said.
“A lot of that comes down to funding for certain programs,” Montgomery added. “I want to be there to advocate for the people of the 2nd District so there is funding for these programs.”
Montgomery earned her bachelor’s degree from Carleton College in Northfield, Minnesota, and her law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law.
Whoever wins the race will have to run again in November 2021 to retain the seat. All 100 seats in the Virginia House of Delegates are on the 2021 ballot along with all three statewide offices: governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com and Jill Palermo at jpalermo@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.