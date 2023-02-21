Republican Bob Weir, a vocal and longtime critic of the Prince William Digital Gateway and other data center developments in western Prince William County, won Tuesday’s special election for the Gainesville District seat with just more than 60% of the votes cast, according to still unofficial results from the Virginia Department of Elections.
Weir, 60, won nine of the 14 Gainesville precincts as well as the early vote cast in the race. Kerensa Sumers, his Democratic challenger, won five precincts as well as the mailed absentee ballot vote, garnering about 39% of the ballots cast in the race, according to the unofficial election results.
Weir attributed his win to discontent in the community over the county’s rapidly expanding data center development.
“I would say it’s not only a referendum, it’s a mandate,” Weir said in an interview after the results were in Tuesday night.
“It’s a mandate from the Gainesville District about what they want and what they don’t want.”
Weir even narrowly beat Sumers in the Sudley United Methodist Church polling place, where many of the more than 100 landowners involved in the Prince William Digital Gateway data center corridor cast votes in the contest.
The Digital Gateway aims to open 2,139 acres directly north of the Manassas National Battlefield Park to new data center development. The project involves 102 landowners along Pageland Lane, each of whom have signed contracts to sell their homes and land for between $350,000 and $950,000 an acre if the county board approves three rezonings associated with the project.
Weir said he was not surprised to win the vote at Sudley United Methodist Church in Catharpin, where he garnered 51% of the ballots cast, because it's also the voting place for residents of Oak Valley, who live on the edge of the massive new data center corridor and are challenging it with a lawsuit.
Weir comes to the county board after having served 11 non-consecutive years on the Haymarket Town Council. He was last re-elected in 2022. He also served on the Haymarket Planning Commission.
Weir is a graduate of the University of Virginia, and he and his wife have raised three children in Prince William County.
During his campaign, Weir focused on preserving the county’s rural crescent, an area of about 80,000 acres in western Prince William County where development has been restricted to one home per 10 acres since 1998.
Weir will serve the remainder of the term vacated by former supervisor Pete Candland, who resigned from his seat in December 2022 due to conflict-of-interest concerns. Candland joined his neighbors in signing a contract to sell his family’s home and 5 acres on Livia Drive to Compass data centers, one of two companies seeking rezonings to develop the Digital Gateway.
Weir’s win means the local GOP will retain the Gainesville District seat, and the county board will retain its 5-3 Democratic majority.
Weir's term will be up in December of this year, unless he runs for re-election again in November.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.
