Diane Raulston
Candidate for: Neabsco District school board representative
Endorsed by: PWC Democratic Committee
Education: Kansas State University
Professional/relevant experience: Ms. Raulston was elected as a Prince William County School Board representative for the Neabsco District in 2015. Ms. Raulston’s commitment and pledge to all of the residents of the Neabsco District includes advocacy for children and their families for quality, equitable and collaborative education.
What are your top three issues or reasons for running for school board?
- Trailer reduction to increase safety and lower classroom sizes.
- Equality throughout the school division. In regards to special education, pre-K access, gifted education and specialty programs.
- Teacher retention: providing higher salaries and better working environments.
How do you think being a Democrat affects the decisions you make as a school board member?
I make decisions based on issues affecting the children and families in my district to ensure equity across the school division.
Can you think of any recent policy decisions you made as a board member that reflect your Democratic values?
Recent decisions made reflect the very best public education has to offer. A valuable quality education has to be extended to each and every student in Prince William County regardless of where they live. I make decisions to ensure equality across the school division.
