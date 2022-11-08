City of Manassas voters elected newcomer Sonia R. Vasquez Luna to the city council on Tuesday, strengthening the Democrats' majority to five seats.
At the same time, incumbent City councilmember Theresa Coates Ellis, a Republican, was reelected for a second term and was the highest vote-getter in the race, according to still unofficial state election results.
With all but the mailed absentee ballots counted, voters will return Ellis to the city council along with incumbent Councilman Ralph Smith and Luna, both Democrats, according to the Virginia Department of Elections.
Ellis earned the most votes with 5,314 ballots, while Luna came in second with 4,825 votes. Smith came in third in the six-way race with 4,699 votes to retain his seat.
Republican incumbent Councilmember Lynn Forkell Greene came up short her reelection bid, garnering 4,523 votes. She was followed by Democratic candidate Dheeraj "DJ" Jagadev, with 4,435 votes, and Republican Rick Bookwalter, who won 4,269 votes.
The results mean Democrats will control five of six seats on the city council in January. Manassas Mayor Michelle Davis-Younger is also a Democrat, and she casts the deciding vote in the event of a tie.
Ellis said she will continue to support “strong economic development and redevelopment” policies that will attract “quality businesses, jobs and a workforce for increased revenue” to the city.
Professionally, Ellis spent more than 30 years as a healthcare manager and operated a small business with her husband in Manassas.
During the campaign, the Democratic candidates highlighted the importance of education and promised to continue working with the city’s school board to ensure that all kids in the City of Manassas get a quality education. They also vowed to address the city's housing challenges, noting that the availability of affordable housing needs to be increased.
Luna, 40, is in her second term as business manager at the Laborers’ International Union of North America, LIUNA Local 572, which represents public service employees. Luna said she will prioritize investing in infrastructure to expanding local transportation options if elected.
On Tuesday, while greeting voters at Jennie dean Elementary, Luna said she was "excited" and that her campaign is "trying to make a difference."
Luna is an immigrant from El Salvador and said ensuring city government is accessible to and represents all residents will be a priority.
“I am committed to fight for the rights of all and to make our government inclusive and responsive to the needs of all residents,” she said.
Smith, 78, said he will work on issues that matter to both residents and businesses, including strengthening economic development, emphasizing tourism and providing support for local businesses.
“We must ensure that we take care of Manassas,” he said.
Greene, who lost her seat, said Tuesday at Metz Middle School that she knew the race would be a close one "because Manassas City is voting for friends and neighbors."
Greene said she "worked very hard and [ran] a very clean race, and I'm proud of that."
She said she would "respect the decision of the voters" and would "find a way to give back to my city either way."
Reach Cher Muzyk at cmuzyk@fauquier.com
