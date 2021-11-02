Democrat Del. Elizabeth Guzman wins a third term in the 31st District

Del. Elizabeth Guzman won a third term in the Virginia House of Delegates' 31st District in a race that wasn't decided until the county's absentee votes were counted.
The 31st District race was one of the more competitive local House contests, but Guzman ended up winning it handily with 54.08% of the vote. Her GOP challenger Ben Baldwin finished with 45.85% of the vote, winning 18,077 votes compared to Guzman's 21,321.
Guzman, 48, is the first Latina immigrant ever to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Elected in 2017 and re-elected in 2019, she has championed progressive causes like paid sick leave for Virginia workers, immigration reforms such as driver’s privilege cards for undocumented residents and transitioning Virginia’s energy grid away from fossil fuels.
“I’m honored to be able to represent the 31st District for a third term. When I first ran for office, I told my constituents every two years they would have the opportunity to decide if I kept my promises. I’ve worked extremely hard to deliver for working families, and we know there is so much more we can do: we must work to build a commonwealth that is not only No. 1 for business, but No. 1 for working families," Guzman said in a statement Tuesday night.
"I’m grateful for my family’s support, the work of my staff and volunteers, and for the support of my constituents," she added. "Thank you, and I’m excited to keep building on the progress we’ve made.”
Baldwin, 35, is a financial advisor a Merrill Lynch. He took moderate stances on issues like the COVID-19 pandemic and environmental issues compared to other Prince William-area candidates.
Still, the two were split on issues such as abortion access, raising the minimum wage, how best to recover from the pandemic and whether they would repeal a new law allowing public school officials to decide whether to report misdemeanor student offenses to local police.
